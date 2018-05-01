Taiwan man keeps palm civet as pet, fined NT$10,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man surnamed Hu (胡) was fined NT$10,000 (US$336) last week in Keelung for raising a palm civet as a house pet.

After observing a warm familiarity and friendship between Hu and the civet, police confirmed that the civet was indeed a pet and that Hu did not have any intention to sell the animal.

Kopi Luwak coffee is made from civet feces and as the drink has grown in popularity, more and more civets are being captured for production and have become a protected species. The police wanted to first rule out that Hu was selling the civet for coffee purposes.



(Image from Keelung Animal Protection Center)

Hu was not only given the lowest fine possible for harboring a civet, but he was also allowed to continue to raise the civet out of interest for the civet's welfare for the remaining years of its life, according to Taiwan Animal News. Animal protection will make unscheduled visits to Hu's household to ensure that it is receiving proper care.

Hu first received the civet, named "Li Li" (狸狸), eight years ago as a gift from a friend who worked at a night market. Although Hu's friend had given the civet as a gift of food, Hu decided that he would prefer to raise Li Li as a pet instead.



(Image from Keelung Animal Protection Center)

Hu claims he did not know that the civet is a protected animal and that it was therefore forbidden from being kept as a pet.

Authorities noted that Hu is also raising three dogs and a cat.