Taiwanese lawmaker raises questions about high mortality rate among migrant workers in Taiwan

TAIPIE (Taiwan News)—A Taiwanese lawmaker on Monday raised questions about the high morality rate among migrant workers in Taiwan in recent years and asked the central government to take action to improve the situation.



Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) said during a hearing in the country's legislature that as many as 864 migrant workers died in Taiwan in the last six years, and the mortality rate was 0.28 per 1,000 people; whereas in Japan only 158 migrant workers died in the last six years, with the mortality rate being 0.17 per 1,000 people. There are twice as many migrant workers in Japan as there are in Taiwan, according to Hsu.



The lawmaker urged the central government to take action to improve the situation.

The issue of the high morality rate among migrant workers in Taiwan was raised on the heels of a factory fire in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan City on April 28 that killed six firefighters and two migrant workers.

Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良), deputy director of the Ministry of Labor's Workforce Development Agency, said the agency will hold meetings with the National Fire Agency and local governments to discuss conducting inspections targeting migrant workers’ living environment.



Tsai said that the inspections will first target businesses employing more than 30 migrant workers and businesses that were subjects of complaints in the last three years. The inspections can take place as early as within one month, Tsai added.



Currently, there are only 274 migrant worker inspectors in Taiwan, which needs to be increased, Tsai said, adding that training of these inspectors will need to be strengthened. They need to have knowledge about migrant workers’ living conditions and basic industrial security, Tsai added.