Taiwanese widower takes photo of wife on year-long honeymoon 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To honor his late wife's wish to travel around the world for their honeymoon, her husband has taken her portrait with him on a trip around the globe for a year now.

In recent days, Taiwanese netizens have been greatly moved as a man identified as Freddy Wang has posted photos of himself on Facebook with the portrait of his late wife Shih Pai-wei (施柏薇) traveling to various destinations around the world. Shih was diagnosed with stage three lymphoma and after five months battling the disease with 12 chemotherapy treatments and early induced labor during the fifth month of her pregnancy, she succumbed to the disease at the age of 25.

With his wife's unfulfilled wish to go on a worldwide honeymoon together in mind and after he saw news of an elderly widow take a cardboard cutout of her late husband on trips around Taiwan, he decided to make a similar gesture for his late wife. Shih had always expressed her wish to go on a trip around the world and he promised her they would after her cancer treatment was completed.



Shih shaves Wang's head. (Image from Breaking News Commune)

On May 3, photos surfaced on Breaking News Commune showing Wang in many locations around the world posing with a photo with his late bride in her wedding gown and announcing that he has already been doing so for over 365 days now.



Netizens were greatly moved by his gesture:

"Keep taking her on the trip around the world!"

"Keep her love with you and keep going."

"I'm moved! I'm moved! I hope she can completely feel your love."

"To meet such a loving husband, I'm sure she's very happy."



