Australian Representative acclaims the beauty of Taiwan  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Australian Representative Designate to Taipei, Gray Cowan expressed his interest in Taiwan and named three good things he liked most about the country during an interview with the Central News Agency.

In the interview, Cowan spoke in fluent Chinese and shared his thoughts about Taiwan. He said Taiwan has many magnificent mountain views, amazing delicacies, such as steamed dumplings and a variety of snacks.

In addition, he applauded the hospitality and welcoming nature of Taiwanese people. "No matter whether at school, company, government offices or on the streets, you can always meet a nice and friendly Taiwanese person," he said.

Recently Cowan visited several scenic spots in Hualien County and Taroko National Park with the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was amazed by the awe-inspiring views and stunning natural landscapes of eastern Taiwan.



Australian Representative Gary Cowan (Image from Central News Agency)

Taking the leadership role at the Australian Office in January, Cowan talked about his objectives as a new representative. He expects to develop further collaboration and exchanges between the two countries related to education, vacation, work, energy, agriculture, investment, and smart cities. He expressed his hope that Taiwanese people will "think of Australia" first.

There are around 200,000 young Taiwanese workers in Australia on working holiday visas, according to Cowan.

Replying to the issues of foreign workers facing exploitation, he said that workers in Australia, regardless of their nationalities, are equally protected by national workplace law and supported by the Fair Work Ombudsman agency, which will investigate any workplace complaints and provide free information and advice on pay, conditions and workplace rights.

Additionally, he advised that Taiwanese workers should check for relevant information prior to their working holiday in Australia and must know that minimum wage per hour is AUD$18.29 (NT$ 403).