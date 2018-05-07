|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Markakis Atl
|33
|131
|21
|45
|.344
|Cabrera NYM
|31
|123
|22
|41
|.333
|OHerrera Phi
|32
|120
|16
|40
|.333
|Pham StL
|30
|99
|24
|32
|.323
|Arenado Col
|30
|108
|18
|34
|.315
|SCastro Mia
|33
|124
|19
|39
|.315
|Dickerson Pit
|32
|124
|19
|39
|.315
|FFreeman Atl
|33
|127
|24
|39
|.307
|Posey SF
|28
|101
|14
|31
|.307
|Pollock Ari
|33
|124
|22
|38
|.306
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; JBaez, Chicago, 9; MAdams, Washington, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 6 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
Pollock, Arizona, 29; JBaez, Chicago, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 26; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; FFreeman, Atlanta, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 24; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 24; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 23.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.