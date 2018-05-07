  1. Home
Associated Press
2018/05/07 14:17
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Markakis Atl 33 131 21 45 .344
Cabrera NYM 31 123 22 41 .333
OHerrera Phi 32 120 16 40 .333
Pham StL 30 99 24 32 .323
Arenado Col 30 108 18 34 .315
SCastro Mia 33 124 19 39 .315
Dickerson Pit 32 124 19 39 .315
FFreeman Atl 33 127 24 39 .307
Posey SF 28 101 14 31 .307
Pollock Ari 33 124 22 38 .306
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; JBaez, Chicago, 9; MAdams, Washington, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Pollock, Arizona, 29; JBaez, Chicago, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 26; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; FFreeman, Atlanta, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 24; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 24; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 23.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.