Worry, fear in Iran ahead of Trump's decision on atomic deal

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Residents of Tehran worry ahead of President Donald Trump's decision this week on whether to pull America out of the nuclear deal with Iran.

Exchange shop windows that once showed rates for Iranian rial to U.S. dollar transactions have gone blank, as black-market rates have skyrocketed to 70,000 rials to the dollar, far higher than the newly government-imposed rate of 42,000 for $1.

Busy shopping districts that once saw newlyweds buying refrigerators and other major appliances now largely stand empty as people save their money. Some talk openly about leaving the country for anywhere else.

The sense of foreboding ahead of Saturday's deadline on what the U.S. will do about the deal is a far cry from the jubilant street celebrations that greeted the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.