IFF Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) reported financial results and strategic achievements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Consolidated Summary: Change vs. Prior Year

Management Commentary

“We have started the year very well, with robust growth across all of our key financial metrics,” said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. “Top-line trends remained strong in both businesses, with new wins, volume and pricing all contributing to growth. Our focus to drive differentiation, balance our customer base, maximize our portfolio and generate return is yielding strong results. Growth with local and regional customers was strong, growing four times faster than our global customers. Cosmetic Active Ingredients, sweetness and savory modulation, and POWDERPURE, on a standalone basis, also all grew double-digits.

“Cost and productivity initiatives continued to play an integral role in our ability to invest in the business while delivering robust profit growth. Through the combination of these initiatives, as well as our strong sales growth, we delivered double-digit operating profit and EPS growth.”

Mr. Fibig added, “We are off to a strong start to the year and that gives us added confidence in achieving our financial objectives for 2018. And while it’s still early in the year, we believe we will be closer to the upper end of our previously communicated sales and operating profit guidance range.”

First Quarter 2018 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Reported net sales for the first quarter totaled $931 million, an increase of 12% from $828 million in 2017. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, currency neutral sales increased 7% over the prior year. Reported operating profit for the first quarter was $175 million versus $130 million reported in 2017, an increase of 34%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency neutral adjusted operating profit grew 12%, principally driven by volume growth, the benefits associated with cost and productivity initiatives and favorable sales mix. Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter was $1.63 per diluted share versus $1.45 per diluted share reported in 2017. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency neutral adjusted EPS improved 12%.

First Quarter 2018 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Flavors Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 11%, or $42.9 million, to $449.0 million. Currency neutral sales grew 6% driven by growth in all categories and nearly all regions. EAME increased 24% on a reported basis and 11% on a currency neutral basis, led by strong double-digit growth in Africa and the Middle East as well as mid-single digit growth in Europe. Growth was achieved across all categories, led by strong performances in Dairy, Savory, and Beverage. North America improved 10% driven by double-digit growth at Tastepoint℠ and strong new wins in Beverage and Dairy. Latin America decreased 2% on a reported and currency neutral basis. Mid-single digit growth in South Cone was more than offset by softness in Mexico and Colombia – both of which grew strong double-digits in the year-ago period. On a category basis, strong double-digit growth was achieved in Savory as well as low-single digit growth in Dairy. Greater Asia increased 6% on a reported basis and 2% on a currency neutral basis, as double-digit growth in India and China was muted by softness in Indonesia and the ASEAN region. On a category basis, growth was strongest in Sweet, Savory and Dairy. Flavors segment profit increased 18% on a reported basis and 15% on a currency neutral basis, driven primarily by volume growth, the benefits from productivity initiatives and favorable sales mix.

Fragrances Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 14%, or $59.8 million, to $481.9 million. Currency neutral sales improved 8%, with broad-based growth from all categories and regions. Fine Fragrances increased 12% on a reported basis and 4% on a currency neutral basis led by strong double-digit growth in LATAM and North America. Consumer Fragrances grew 11% on a reported basis and 6% on a currency neutral basis with growth achieved in all categories. Performance was led by high-single digit increases in Home Care, Toiletries, and Hair Care. On a geographic basis, growth was broad-based, with all regions contributing positively to the results. Fragrance Ingredients grew 26% on a reported basis and 18% on a currency neutral basis, with growth in all regions as well as very strong double-digit growth in Cosmetic Active Ingredients. Fragrances segment profit increased 20% on a reported basis and 12% on a currency neutral basis driven primarily by volume growth and the benefits from cost and productivity initiatives.

The Company’s full year 2018 guidance:

IFF to Combine with Frutarom Industries Ltd.

