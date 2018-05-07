This Week: Consumer prices, EA results, consumer borrowing

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

BUY NOW, PAY LATER

The Federal Reserve issues new data Monday on how much credit Americans took on in March.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $15.6 billion. That would follow a gain of $10.6 billion in February. That gain pushed total consumer credit to nearly $3.9 trillion.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

Oct. 20.3

Nov. 32.6

Dec. 19.0

Jan. 15.6

Feb. 10.6

March (est.) 15.6

Source: FactSet

READY TO PLAY

Wall Street expects that Electronic Arts capped the 12 months ended in March on a strong note.

The company behind the "Star Wars Battlefront," ''Mass Effect" and "Madden" video game franchises delivered improved results in the first half of its fiscal year, but stumbled in the third quarter that ended in December. Financial analysts predict Electronic Arts will report Tuesday that its earnings and revenue increased in its fiscal fourth quarter.

INFLATION BELLWETHER

Economists expect that U.S. consumer prices edged higher last month.

The Labor Department's consumer price index, due out Thursday, is projected to show a gain of 0.3 percent in April versus the previous month. Consumer prices slipped 0.1 percent in March. Despite the monthly drop, March's reading was up 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace in 12 months, a sign inflation pressures may be picking up.

Consumer price index, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted, by month:

Nov. 0.3

Dec. 0.2

Jan. 0.5

Feb. 0.2

March -0.1

April (est.) 0.3

Source: FactSet