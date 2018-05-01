Taipower equipment failure leaves 2,300 Taiwanese students in dark during entrance exams

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A power outage in northern Taiwan’s Taoyuan left a city district without electricity in the midst of a college entrance exam on Sunday afternoon.



In Bade District of Taoyuan on May 6, as many as 2,300 students taking their college entrance exams at 56 different venues were left in the dark during a blackout that struck at 2:08 p.m.



Sunday was the second day of exams for students taking the Technological and Vocational Education Joint College Entrance Examination. The test had begun at 1:30 p.m. and was scheduled to finish at 3:10 p.m.



CNA reports that the power was not restored until later in the afternoon. Students reportedly finished their tests in the dimly lit rooms, but were given an additional 20 minutes to complete their exams, in accordance with Ministry of Education guidelines prescribed for mass interruptions during testing.



Test proctors were instructed to open windows to maintain proper ventilation while students struggled to complete the test.



CNA quoted an official as saying that the blackout was caused by equipment failure of the Taipower Corporation.