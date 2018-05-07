Ministry of Culture rolls out 3D modeling program to recreate Taiwan’s historical monuments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A number of Taiwan’s past iconic monuments will be brought back to life as part of the Ministry of Culture’s (MOC) initiative to establish the “Taiwan High-Resolution 3D Digital Model Database,” reports said on May 6.

Moonshine Animation, a company providing services featuring product animation, visual effects, motion design, and others, will recreate some of the island’s historical buildings that have disappeared from the city's landscape. One historical landmark to be included in the MOC’s program is the Kikumoto Department Store (菊元百貨) — the first department store in Taiwan, which opened in 1932 during Japanese rule.

Through the reconstruction of historical and modern buildings utilizing 3D modeling technologies, MOC hopes the images can be used for further applications with a view to marketing Taiwan, in addition to establishing more extensive cultural archives.

The database will provide valuable resources for workers in the areas of audiovisual and music industries, AR/VR, music performances, e-sports, smart technology exhibitions, and projection mapping, reported CNA.

Apart from Kikumoto Department Store, other modern and historical landmarks to be featured in the program include the National Museum of Taiwan Literature (台灣文學館), the Former British Consulate of Takao (打狗英國領事館), the Agenna Shipyard Relics (阿根納造船廠) in Keelung, the Changhua Roundhouse (彰化扇形車庫), the Chunghwa Market (中華商場), Taipei 101, and the Taipei Fine Arts Museum.