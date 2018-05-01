Taiwan calls on Indonesian airline to remove the ‘China’ after Taiwan's name on company website

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indonesia's national airline, Garuda Indonesia recently classified Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport as part of China, likely in response to pressure from Beijing.

On the business website, Garuda Indonesia was found to have identified Taoyuan Airport with the designation "Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport, China," thereby implying that Taiwan's airport is a part of China.

In response, Taiwan's envoy to Indonesia requested an explanation and an immediate correction from the airline.

According to CNA, a message was sent to head of Garuda Indonesia's Public Relations Ikhsan Rosan to confirm whether the name change was due to pressure from China; however, there has been no reply from the airline company.

On April 25, China sent a letter to 36 foreign airlines, including a number of American, German, and Malaysian carriers to demand name changes for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on business websites, ordering them to avoid listing Taiwan as a country. This act has caused criticism from both Taiwan and the United States.