Plum rains to drop mercury by 10 degrees in northern Taiwan tomorrow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Though northern Taiwan will see a sultry steam bath today (May 7) reaching a scorching 35 degrees Celsius, high temperatures will cool off by 10 degrees tomorrow as a wave of plum rain arrives, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB said that like yesterday, today will see hot and muggy conditions with western Taiwan reaching highs of 34 to 35 degrees, Yilan and Hualien rising to 31 to 32 degrees, and Taitung has a chance of experiencing foehn winds. There my be scattered showers in the coast areas of eastern Taiwan, as well as sporadic showers in western Taiwan.

By the afternoon, there will likely be an increase in cloud cover over the country and a higher likelihood of brief showers in mountainous areas of Yilan and Hualien.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that this is the strongest wave of plum rains since the season started on May 1 with slower speed, a more complete structure, stronger southwesterly winds and more water vapor than the previous wave.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, Taiwan will feel the affects of the plum rain front, with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in all parts of the country. On Tuesday morning, there could be local showers and thunderstorms in coastal areas of western Taiwan, and as the day wears on, heavy rainfall will be likely throughout Taiwan proper.

In contrast with the high of 35 likely today in Taipei, the high temperature in the capital city will only reach 25 on Tuesday and 24 on Wednesday, with the rest of northern Taiwan seeing highs range from 23 to 26 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, western Taiwan will see highs ranging between 26 to 28 degrees, and southern Taiwan will range between 27 to 29 degrees.

Though the system will start to weaken on Thursday, brief showers or thunderstorms could still be seen in southern, central and eastern Taiwan. By Friday and Saturday, the front will have left Taiwan and stable weather conditions should return.