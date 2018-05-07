Chinese student in critical condition after drowning

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) A Chinese exchange student rescued from a drowning accident that took place in Taiwan's eastern Yilan County has remained in coma after being taken to a hospital, the county's fire department said Sunday.



The student, surnamed Lu (陸), 21, showed no signs of life when he was pulled out of water by surfers. He was later resuscitated but was in level-three coma and has been put in intensive care unit at a nearby hospital, the department said.



Lu's friend by the surname Chen (陳), 21, also a Chinese exchange student, managed to reach shore on his own. He is conscious and in stable condition, the department said.



The accident occurred in the sea off Wai'ao beach of the county's Toucheng Township at around 4 p.m., according to the fire department.



The department said that both Lu and Chen are exchange students at Chienkuo Technology University in Changhua County in central Taiwan.

