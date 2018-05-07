  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/07 06:49
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 010 001—2 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 010—1 8 0

Estrada, Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Maile; Archer, Andriese (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_Tepera 2-1. L_Colome 2-4. Sv_Osuna (9). HRs_Tampa Bay, Gomez (5).

___

Cleveland 000 000 040—4 4 1
New York 000 000 034—7 6 0

Clevinger, C.Allen (8), Otero (9) and Gomes; German, Betances (7), Holder (8), Shreve (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Shreve 2-0. L_C.Allen 2-1. HRs_New York, Torres (2).

___

Detroit 000 100 010—2 10 0
Kansas City 103 000 00x—4 7 0

Boyd, Farmer (8) and Greiner; Junis, Hill (8), Keller (8), K.Herrera (9) and Butera. W_Junis 4-2. L_Boyd 1-3. Sv_K.Herrera (7). HRs_Detroit, Hicks (3).

___

Minnesota 000 000 311—5 4 1
Chicago 001 001 100—3 5 1

Gibson, Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson; Shields, Avilan (7), B.Rondon (8), Bummer (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_Duke 2-1. L_B.Rondon 1-2. Sv_Rodney (5). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (7).

___

Boston 101 003 100—6 10 1
Texas 000 000 100—1 5 0

Sale, M.Barnes (8), C.Smith (9) and Leon; Fister, Chavez (7), Barnette (9) and C.Perez. W_Sale 3-1. L_Fister 1-3. HRs_Boston, Leon (1), Martinez (8). Texas, Rua (2).

___

Baltimore 010 000 000—1 3 2
Oakland 000 200 00x—2 7 0

Cobb, M.Castro (7), Brach (8) and Joseph; Triggs, Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Triggs 3-1. L_Cobb 0-4. Sv_Treinen (5). HRs_Baltimore, Alvarez (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 011 000 010—3 8 0
New York 200 000 000—2 5 1

Freeland, B.Shaw (8), McGee (8), Ottavino (9) and Wolters; Syndergaard, Blevins (7), A.Ramos (7), Robles (8) and Lobaton. W_Freeland 2-4. L_Robles 2-1. Sv_Ottavino (1). HRs_Colorado, Desmond 2 (6).

___

San Francisco 002 200 000—4 10 2
Atlanta 100 000 002—3 9 0

Suarez, Gearrin (6), Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley; Soroka, S.Freeman (5), Biddle (7), Moylan (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Suarez 1-1. L_Soroka 1-1. Sv_Strickland (8).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 310—4 9 2
Washington 010 000 022—5 7 1

Arrieta, E.Ramos (7), Morgan (7), Garcia (7), Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro; Scherzer, Solis (7), Kintzler (7), C.Torres (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Doolittle 1-1. L_Neris 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (6). Washington, Adams (8).

___

Pittsburgh 210 004 110—9 13 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 2 1

Kuhl, Rodriguez (8) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; C.Anderson, J.Barnes (6), Lopez (7), T.Williams (9) and Bandy. W_Kuhl 4-2. L_C.Anderson 3-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (2), Frazier (2), Mercer (1).