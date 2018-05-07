WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — As Manchester City finally collected the Premier League trophy on Sunday, Chelsea moved closer to salvaging Champions League qualification from a lackluster title defense and further weakened Liverpool's grip on a top-four finish. By Rob Harris. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-FERGUSON

MANCHESTER, England — A day after former manager Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage, Manchester United tweeted Sunday: "Please. Be strong. Win this one." SENT: 230 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi helped 10-man Barcelona remain undefeated in the Spanish league after drawing 2-2 with Real Madrid on Sunday in a testy "clasico" match that saw Cristiano Ronaldo substituted at halftime with a leg injury. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BKN--WARRIORS-PELICANS

NEW ORLEANS — Kevin Durant had 38 points and nine rebounds and Golden State soundly defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 118-92 on Sunday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. By Brett Martel. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CRI--IPL ROUNDUP

INDORE, India — The 17-year-old spinner Mujeebur Rahman snapped three wickets in four balls and propelled Kings XI Punjab to a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. SENT: 610 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

EILAT, Israel — Elia Viviani won the third stage of the 101st Giro d'Italia on Sunday for his second bunch sprint finish victory in as many days as the Grand Tour race bid farewell to its historic start in Israel. By Aron Heller. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-WENGER FAREWELL

LONDON — Arsene Wenger watched Arsenal beat Burnley 5-0 in his final home match in charge on Sunday before telling fans: "I will miss you." SENT: 310 words, photos.

SOC--CHELSEA-LIVERPOOL

LONDON — Chelsea boosted its hopes of Champions League qualification after Olivier Giroud's first-half header sealed a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. By Rob Harris. SENT: 210 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-HUDDERSFIELD

MANCHESTER, England — Amid blue-and-white tickertape and fireworks exploding, Manchester City's players finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy on Sunday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP-FINAL DAY

CARDIFF, Wales — Neil Warnock's Cardiff sealed its return to the Premier League after a four-year absence by claiming the final automatic promotion spot in the second-tier League Championship at the expense of Fulham on Sunday. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Juventus has the champagne on ice after Napoli was held to a 2-2 draw by Torino on Sunday to all but mathematically hand the Bianconeri their seventh straight Serie A title. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Forward Bertrand Traore scored two goals as seven-time champion Lyon kept the upper hand in its three-way fight for Champions League qualification with a 3-0 victory over Troyes on Sunday. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 780 words.

SOC--NUREMBERG PROMOTED

SANDHAUSEN, Germany — Nuremberg beat SV Sandhausen 2-0 away to secure its return to the Bundesliga as one of the top two in Germany's second division, while Holstein Kiel secured a playoff for the top flight. SENT: 220 words.

HKO--WORLDS

HERNING, Denmark — Canada bounced back from a loss to the United States in the opening game at the world ice hockey championship by demolishing South Korea 10-0 on Sunday. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BKN--LEBRON-THE CLOSER

CLEVELAND — With 2 buzzer-beaters already, LeBron James is putting on a show in these NBA playoffs. By Tom Withers. SENT: 830 words, photos.

GLF--WELLS FARGO

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Jason Day fought through some wayward tee shots and his own self-doubt to shoot a 2-under 69 on Sunday and win the Wells Fargo Championship by two strokes over Aaron Wise and Nick Watney, his second victory of the season. By Steve Reed. SENT: 510 words,photos.

GLF--GOLFSIXES

ST. ALBANS, England — Ireland won the second edition of the European Tour's innovative GolfSixes tournament as Gavin Moynihan and Paul Dunne beat the French pair of Romain Wattel and Mike Lorenzo-Vera in the final on Sunday. SENT: 240 words, photos.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Bernhard Langer won his first PGA Tour Champions event of the year when he saved par on the final hole for a 2-under 70 and a one-shot victory in the Insperity Invitational. SENT: 120 words. Will be updated.

TEN--MADRID OPEN

MADRID — Two-time defending champion Simona Halep brushed aside Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Sunday. SENT: 320 words.

RAC--PREAKNESS-LOOKAHEAD

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — The competition isn't exactly lining up to take on Kentucky Derby winner Justify in the Preakness. By Beth Harris. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MOT--SPANISH GP

JEREZ, Spain — Marc Marquez won the Spanish MotoGP to take the overall points lead after several of his rivals crashed out of the race on Sunday. SENT: 230 words.

ATH--PRAGUE MARATHON

PRAGUE — Olympic bronze medalist Galen Rupp of the United States won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Kenyan runner Bornes Jepkirui Kitur was the fastest woman in the race. SENT: 100 words, photo.

