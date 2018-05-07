  1. Home
Lightning eliminate Bruins with 3-1 win in Game 5

By FRED GOODALL , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/05/07 06:21

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point and J.T. Miller scored second-period goals, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 Sunday and advance to the Eastern Conference final for the third time in four years.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots — 14 in the final period — for the Lightning, who rebounded from losing the series opener at home to eliminate the Bruins in five games.

David Krejci scored in the final minute of the first period to give Boston a 1-0 lead that Point erased with his unassisted goal at 10:43 of the second.

Miller's power-play goal broke the tie less than four minutes later, and Anton Stralman added an empty-netter with 1:29 remaining to end any chance for a Boston comeback.

One day after being put "on notice" by the NHL for licking Lightning forward Ryan Callahan during Friday night's overtime loss in Game 4, there were no more such incidents involving Bruins winger Brad Marchand, who also made headlines after appearing to lick Toronto's Leo Komarov in the first round.

