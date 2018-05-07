Trial set for Latvian accused of running malware operation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in Virginia in the trial of a Latvian man accused of running a hacking operation offering malware products and services to cybercriminals.

Ruslans Bondars was to go on trial Monday on federal charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and computer hacking.

Authorities say Bondars and a Russian national, Jurijs Martisevs, ran a malware service that operated for more than a decade and was linked to major cyberattacks against U.S. businesses. Authorities say the services they offered included checking malware to see if it could be detecting by leading antivirus software products.

Prosecutors say the alleged coconspirators include a malware developer who operated from Great Falls, Virginia.

Martisevs pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy and hacking charges. He faces sentencing in July.