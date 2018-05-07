Durant's scores 38, Warriors down Pelicans for 3-1 lead

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) in the first half of Game 4 of a second
Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) slam dunks over New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill (44) in the first half of Game 4 of a second-ro
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) in the first half of Game 4 of a second-roun
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, center, battles under the basket with Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston, left, and forward Dray
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the first half of Game 4 of a second-rou
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first half of Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo (9) goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in the first half of Game 4 of a se
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Durant had 38 points and nine rebounds and Golden State soundly defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 118-92 on Sunday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.
The Warriors responded to their 19-point loss in Game 3 with a resounding effort that produced a wire-to-wire win with leads as large as 26 points.
Durant made 15 of 27 shots. Stephen Curry scored 23, Klay Thompson added 13 and Quinn Cook, who was a Pelicans reserve earlier this season, contributed 12 points.
Anthony Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans, but the Pelicans hit only 36 percent (32 of 88) of their shots, missing 22 of 26 3-point attempts.