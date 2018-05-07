  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/07 05:47
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 9 .735
New York 24 10 .706 1
Toronto 19 16 .543
Tampa Bay 15 17 .469 9
Baltimore 8 25 .242 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 17 .500
Minnesota 13 17 .433 2
Detroit 14 19 .424
Kansas City 11 23 .324 6
Chicago 9 23 .281 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 13 .606
Houston 21 14 .600
Seattle 19 13 .594 ½
Oakland 17 16 .515 3
Texas 13 23 .361

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 2

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 6, Texas 5

Arizona 4, Houston 3

Oakland 2, Baltimore 0, 12 innings

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 8, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Detroit 2

Boston 6, Texas 1

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Texas (Moore 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Romero 1-0) at St. Louis (Gant 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 1-5) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.