|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|New York
|24
|10
|.706
|1
|Toronto
|19
|16
|.543
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|17
|.469
|9
|Baltimore
|8
|25
|.242
|16½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|17
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|13
|17
|.433
|2
|Detroit
|14
|19
|.424
|2½
|Kansas City
|11
|23
|.324
|6
|Chicago
|9
|23
|.281
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Houston
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Seattle
|19
|13
|.594
|½
|Oakland
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|8½
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 2
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 6, Texas 5
Arizona 4, Houston 3
Oakland 2, Baltimore 0, 12 innings
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 8, 11 innings
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Detroit 2
Boston 6, Texas 1
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Texas (Moore 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Romero 1-0) at St. Louis (Gant 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 1-5) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.