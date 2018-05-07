Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|010
|001—2
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010—1
|8
|0
Estrada, Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Maile; Archer, Andriese (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_Tepera 2-1. L_Colome 2-4. Sv_Osuna (9). HRs_Tampa Bay, Gomez (5).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|040—4
|4
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|034—7
|6
|0
Clevinger, C.Allen (8), Otero (9) and Gomes; German, Betances (7), Holder (8), Shreve (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Shreve 2-0. L_C.Allen 2-1. HRs_New York, Torres (2).
___
|Detroit
|000
|100
|010—2
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|103
|000
|00x—4
|7
|0
Boyd, Farmer (8) and Greiner; Junis, Hill (8), Keller (8), K.Herrera (9) and Butera. W_Junis 4-2. L_Boyd 1-3. Sv_K.Herrera (7). HRs_Detroit, Hicks (3).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|311—5
|4
|1
|Chicago
|001
|001
|100—3
|5
|1
Gibson, Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson; Shields, Avilan (7), B.Rondon (8), Bummer (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_Duke 2-1. L_B.Rondon 1-2. Sv_Rodney (5). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (7).
___
|Boston
|101
|003
|100—6
|10
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Sale, M.Barnes (8), C.Smith (9) and Leon; Fister, Chavez (7), Barnette (9) and C.Perez. W_Sale 3-1. L_Fister 1-3. HRs_Boston, Leon (1), Martinez (8). Texas, Rua (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|011
|000
|010—3
|8
|0
|New York
|200
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
Freeland, B.Shaw (8), McGee (8), Ottavino (9) and Wolters; Syndergaard, Blevins (7), A.Ramos (7), Robles (8) and Lobaton. W_Freeland 2-4. L_Robles 2-1. Sv_Ottavino (1). HRs_Colorado, Desmond 2 (6).
___
|San Francisco
|002
|200
|000—4
|10
|2
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|002—3
|9
|0
Suarez, Gearrin (6), Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley; Soroka, S.Freeman (5), Biddle (7), Moylan (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Suarez 1-1. L_Soroka 1-1. Sv_Strickland (8).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|310—4
|9
|2
|Washington
|010
|000
|022—5
|7
|1
Arrieta, E.Ramos (7), Morgan (7), Garcia (7), Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro; Scherzer, Solis (7), Kintzler (7), C.Torres (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Doolittle 1-1. L_Neris 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (6). Washington, Adams (8).
___
|Pittsburgh
|210
|004
|110—9
|13
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
Kuhl, Rodriguez (8) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; C.Anderson, J.Barnes (6), Lopez (7), T.Williams (9) and Bandy. W_Kuhl 4-2. L_C.Anderson 3-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (2), Frazier (2), Mercer (1).