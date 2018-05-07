BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Simmons LAA 31 115 22 41 .357 Betts Bos 30 110 36 39 .355 MMachado Bal 33 127 17 45 .354 Lowrie Oak 33 136 16 48 .353 JMartinez Bos 32 126 22 44 .349 DGordon Sea 32 129 20 45 .349 MSmith TB 28 91 11 30 .330 Altuve Hou 35 139 20 45 .324 Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323 Trout LAA 33 121 28 39 .322 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Correa, Houston, 25; 4 tied at 24.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.