|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Simmons LAA
|31
|115
|22
|41
|.357
|MMachado Bal
|33
|127
|17
|45
|.354
|Lowrie Oak
|33
|136
|16
|48
|.353
|Betts Bos
|29
|108
|35
|38
|.352
|DGordon Sea
|32
|129
|20
|45
|.349
|JMartinez Bos
|31
|122
|20
|42
|.344
|MSmith TB
|28
|91
|11
|30
|.330
|Altuve Hou
|35
|139
|20
|45
|.324
|Cabrera Det
|26
|93
|13
|30
|.323
|Trout LAA
|33
|121
|28
|39
|.322
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 26; Betts, Boston, 26; Correa, Houston, 25; 4 tied at 24.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.