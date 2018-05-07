  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/07 04:38
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 010 001—2 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 010—1 8 0

Estrada, Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Maile; Archer, Andriese (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_Tepera 2-1. L_Colome 2-4. Sv_Osuna (9). HRs_Tampa Bay, Gomez (5).

___

Cleveland 000 000 040—4 4 1
New York 000 000 034—7 6 0

Clevinger, C.Allen (8), Otero (9) and Gomes; German, Betances (7), Holder (8), Shreve (9) and Sanchez. W_Shreve 2-0. L_C.Allen 2-1. HRs_New York, Torres (2).

___

Detroit 000 100 010—2 10 0
Kansas City 103 000 00x—4 7 0

Boyd, Farmer (8) and Greiner; Junis, Hill (8), Keller (8), Herrera (9) and Butera. W_Junis 4-2. L_Boyd 1-3. Sv_Herrera (7). HRs_Detroit, Hicks (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 011 000 010—3 8 0
New York 200 000 000—2 5 1

Freeland, Shaw (8), McGee (8), Ottavino (9) and Wolters; Syndergaard, Blevins (7), A.Ramos (7), Robles (8) and Lobaton. W_Freeland 2-4. L_Robles 2-1. Sv_Ottavino (1). HRs_Colorado, Desmond 2 (6).