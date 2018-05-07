  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/07 04:37
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Markakis Atl 32 127 21 45 .354
Cabrera NYM 31 123 22 41 .333
Pham StL 29 98 24 32 .327
OHerrera Phi 31 115 16 37 .322
Arenado Col 30 108 18 34 .315
RFlaherty Atl 26 87 12 27 .310
FFreeman Atl 32 123 24 38 .309
SCastro Mia 32 120 17 37 .308
Posey SF 28 101 14 31 .307
Cervelli Pit 27 89 11 27 .303
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; JBaez, Chicago, 8; 7 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 28; JBaez, Chicago, 28; Pollock, Arizona, 27; Cespedes, New York, 26; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; FFreeman, Atlanta, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 24; 3 tied at 22.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 4-2.