By  Associated Press
2018/05/07 04:28
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Simmons LAA 31 115 22 41 .357
MMachado Bal 33 127 17 45 .354
Lowrie Oak 33 136 16 48 .353
Betts Bos 29 108 35 38 .352
DGordon Sea 32 129 20 45 .349
JMartinez Bos 31 122 20 42 .344
MSmith TB 28 91 11 30 .330
Altuve Hou 35 139 20 45 .324
Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323
Trout LAA 33 121 28 39 .322
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 26; Betts, Boston, 26; Correa, Houston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.