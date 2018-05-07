Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|010
|001—2
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010—1
|8
|0
Estrada, Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Maile; Archer, Andriese (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_Tepera 2-1. L_Colome 2-4. Sv_Osuna (9). HRs_Tampa Bay, Gomez (5).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|040—4
|4
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|034—7
|6
|0
Clevinger, C.Allen (8), Otero (9) and Gomes; German, Betances (7), Holder (8), Shreve (9) and Sanchez. W_Shreve 2-0. L_C.Allen 2-1. HRs_New York, Torres (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|011
|000
|010—3
|8
|0
|New York
|200
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
Freeland, Shaw (8), McGee (8), Ottavino (9) and Wolters; Syndergaard, Blevins (7), A.Ramos (7), Robles (8) and Lobaton. W_Freeland 2-4. L_Robles 2-1. Sv_Ottavino (1). HRs_Colorado, Desmond 2 (6).