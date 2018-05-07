|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|New York
|23
|10
|.697
|1
|Toronto
|19
|16
|.543
|6
|Tampa Bay
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Baltimore
|8
|25
|.242
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Detroit
|14
|18
|.438
|2½
|Minnesota
|12
|17
|.414
|3
|Kansas City
|10
|23
|.303
|7
|Chicago
|9
|22
|.290
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Houston
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Seattle
|19
|13
|.594
|½
|Oakland
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|Texas
|13
|22
|.371
|8
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 2
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 6, Texas 5
Arizona 4, Houston 3
Oakland 2, Baltimore 0, 12 innings
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 8, 11 innings
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Texas (Moore 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Romero 1-0) at St. Louis (Gant 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 1-5) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.