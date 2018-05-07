Olympiakos ends season with 3-0 loss at Giannena

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympiakos stumbled to its worst finish in the Greek league in 24 years with a 3-0 loss at Giannena on Sunday.

Giannena dominated the second half on a wet pitch with goals from Themistocles Tzimopoulos, Pedro Perez Conte and Higor Vidal.

Olympiakos, winner of 19 of the previous 21 titles, ended the season in third place — 13 points behind champion AEK and seven behind PAOK.

For Panathinaikos, currently in 13th place, its worst season ever is not over. Its final home game against Xanthi was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch. The two teams will now play the game on Monday.