German throwing no-hitter for Yanks vs Indians in 1st start

NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo German is pitching a no-hitter for the New York Yankees in his first major league start, shutting down the Cleveland Indians through six innings.

The 25-year-old rookie, who stepped into the rotation Sunday for injured Jordan Montgomery, has struck out nine and walked two.

German has thrown 84 pitches and could be done for the day. His previous high this season was 61 pitches in relief Tuesday at Houston, and the Yankees have reliever Dellin Betances warming up in the bullpen.

Aaron Hicks' leadoff single in the fifth off Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger is the only hit in a scoreless game.

