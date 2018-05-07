Latvian woman raped, killed in south India remembered

NEW DELHI (AP) — Friends and relatives have gathered to remember the Latvian woman who police say was raped and murdered after she disappeared from a center for traditional medicine in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

The 33-year-old woman disappeared in mid-March. Her badly decomposed body was found April 21.

Two men have been arrested in connection with her killing. Police are investigating to see if any more people were involved in the attack.

Hundreds of people, including the woman's sister, gathered Sunday in the city of Thiruvananthapuram to remember the victim and plant a tree in her memory.

The woman was in Kerala to receive traditional Ayurvedic treatment for depression when she was killed.

Indian law prohibits identifying rape victims, including those who have been killed.