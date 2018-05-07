Streep out, but plenty of New Jersey talent in Hall of Fame

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Meryl Streep has made her "Sophie's choice" between the New Jersey Hall of Fame and her hit HBO series "Big Little Lies," choosing the TV show.

Streep won't be among the inductees at Sunday night's New Jersey Hall of Fame ceremony in Asbury Park because you have to be present to be inducted.

Inductees will include Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry, Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band guitarist and "Sopranos" star Steven Van Zandt and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Others include astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly; politician Millicent Fenwick; nurse Clara Maas; athletes Al Leiter (LY'-tur) and Carli Lloyd; publisher Steve Forbes; businessmen Joe Buckelew and Jon Hanson; author Harlan Coben; journalist Anna Quindlen; and TV "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro.