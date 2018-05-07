Brazil left back Filipe Luis returns after leg fracture

MADRID (AP) — Brazil left back Filipe Luis has played his first game since breaking a bone in his left leg as he works to recover his fitness for the World Cup.

Filipe Luis started for Atletico Madrid in its Spanish league match against Espanyol on Sunday.

It was the defender's first game since he broke his fibula and had to undergo surgery on March 16.

He played the first 65 minutes before being substituted in the 2-0 loss.

"I am happy to be back, it is very important for me," Filipe Luis said. "My recovery went well."

Atletico plays in the Europa League final against Marseille on May 16.

Brazil's first game at the World Cup is against Switzerland on June 17.