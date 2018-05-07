Mattresses Market in Europe - Key Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 6, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in demand for eco-friendly mattresses as one of the key emerging trends in the mattresses market in Europe. There has been an increase in demand for eco-friendly mattresses in Europe. The current players in the market are focused on R&D initiatives to manufacture green mattresses. The rising awareness about the side effects of non-eco-friendly mattresses is leading to the increased purchase of chemical-free green mattresses. There has been a considerable decline in the use of heat-emitting memory foams in the region's market. The existing market players are investing in cooling gels and fabrics in latex mattresses. Natural latex mattresses offer enhanced comfort and possess minimal fire risks.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growth of the healthcare and hospitality sectors as a key factor contributing to the growth of the mattresses market in Europe:

Growth of healthcare and hospitality sectors

In Europe, the demand for mattresses is high in the healthcare and hospitality sectors. In the healthcare industry, the demand for mattresses is increasing in nursing homes, clinics, and hospitals. The major players in the mattresses market in Europe have launched convenient, multifunctional hospital beds that are characterized by height adjustment and electronic-connectivity features. Specialized mattresses are required for these types of the hospital beds. Expanding aging population base, prevalence of chronic diseases, rising expenditure in the healthcare sector (especially in the private hospital sector), and increasing demand for patient-focused healthcare is driving the healthcare industry in Europe.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “The growing hospitality sector in Europe enhances the demand for premium mattresses in luxury and semi-luxury hotels. The advent of tourism augments the growth of the hotel industry, which results in a rising demand for premium mattresses. The transformational phase of the hospitality sector contributes to a high demand for innovative and advanced mattresses. Of late, many hospitality players have placed orders for customized mattresses. The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the mattresses market in Europe.”

Mattresses market in Europe – segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the mattresses market in Europe into the following types, including innerspring mattresses and memory foam mattresses and key regions, including Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe.

Of the two major types, the innerspring mattresses segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 45% of the market. The market share for this type is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing type is memory foam mattresses, which will account for nearly 42% of the total market share by 2022.

Germany was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 19%. Excluding Germany, France, and the UK, Rest of Europe will witness the highest growth rate by 2022.

