Cards' Molina has surgery, out 1 month after groin injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals say catcher Yadier Molina has undergone surgery and is expected to miss a month after being hit in the groin by a foul tip.

The Cardinals placed Molina on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. They said the eight-time All-Star is projected to miss at least four weeks with what the team called a "pelvic injury with traumatic hematoma."

Molina left Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning after being hit in the groin when Kris Bryant a tipped 102-mph pitch from reliever Jordan Hicks. Molina immediately fell to the ground in pain and was replaced by Francisco Pena.

"That was a bad one, and those ones don't necessarily felt better (the next day)," St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said after the game. "It was hard to see."

The 35-year-old Molina is hitting 272 with six home runs and 17 RBIs this season. He was replaced on the active roster by catcher Carson Kelly, who was called up from Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals also placed reliever Dominic Leone on the 10-day DL and called up right-hander Mike Mayers. Leone left Friday's game with upper right arm nerve irritation.

___

