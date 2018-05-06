Napoli draws against Torino to all but hand Juventus title

MILAN (AP) — Juventus has the champagne on ice after Napoli was held to a 2-2 draw by Torino on Sunday to all but mathematically hand the Bianconeri their seventh successive Serie A title.

Napoli is six points behind Juventus with two matches remaining. The two sides have the same head-to-head record — which is the next deciding factor — but Juventus has a significantly better goal difference.

Juventus can mathematically secure the title at Roma next weekend.

After Juventus beat Bologna on Saturday, Napoli knew it needed a victory to keep the title race alive.

Napoli wasted a couple of opportunities before taking the lead in the 25th minute.

It was Dries Mertens' 31st birthday and Nicolas Burdisso gifted him a goal as he failed to control a backpass with two awful touches, allowing the Belgium international to pounce and end his eight-round goal drought.

Torino leveled 10 minutes into the second half when Daniele Baselli's effort was deflected in off Vlad Chiriches.

Substitute Arkadiusz Milik almost restored Napoli's lead in the 70th minute but his powerful effort crashed off the left post.

Shortly after another substitute, Marek Hamsik, who had been on the pitch for less than two minutes, did fire Napoli in front again, curling into the right side of the net.

Milik should have sealed the result but he fired inches wide of the left post from close range and Lorenzo De Silvestri headed in the equalizer seven minutes from time.