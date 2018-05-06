Cop responding to suspicious-person call shoots, kills man

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating an Ohio suburban community's second fatal shooting of a suspect by an officer in a year.

Kettering Police Lt. Michael Gabrielson says police were responding to a suspicious-person report at an apartment complex in the Dayton suburb at 11:10 p.m. Saturday. The officer entered the building and a short while later reported shots fired.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Sunday identified the man who died as 24-year-old Mitchell Simmons. The officer was not injured.

In December, a grand jury declined to indict Officer Jonathon McCoy in the fatal shooting of an armed man during a traffic stop. McCoy shot 33-year-old Jason Hoops on August 27 after authorities say Hoops refused repeated orders to put his hands on the vehicle's dash.