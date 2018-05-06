City held 0-0 by Huddersfield to puncture party atmosphere

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City was kept scoreless for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Huddersfield on Sunday, slightly puncturing the party atmosphere on a day its players lift the Premier League trophy.

The result meant City must wait to break a slew of Premier League records, with the champions still needing two points, one win and two goals to set milestones in a season when Pep Guardiola's side cruised to the title.

The draw was more important to Huddersfield, which moved three points clear of the relegation zone with two games to play — against Chelsea and Arsenal.

City last failed to score a goal in a league game at Etihad Stadium in April last year, in a 0-0 draw against Manchester United. City was held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup this season, before winning a penalty shootout.

City's players came out to a guard of honor made up of the Huddersfield team as well as players from City's title-winning team from 1968.

On a sunny day, there was a party feel inside and outside the Etihad and City produced one of its sloppiest displays of the season, with its final ball lacking and striker Gabriel Jesus barely getting a chance at goal.

In fact, Huddersfield had the better chances — through Chris Lowe and Florent Hadergjonaj in the first half — before defending deeply and obdurately after halftime.

City's players were due to come back out of their dressing room soon after the final whistle to collect the league trophy that was won two weeks ago.