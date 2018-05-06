Taipei encourages residents to recycle batteries to help protect environment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The well-received “recycling battery for rewards” program organized by Taipei City’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has returned.

The DEP said that from now through May 31, residents who drop off their old batteries at the environmental education house in Shanshuilu Eco Park will receive prizes such as stainless steel chopsticks, drink carriers, and scrub sponges



The rewards will be based on the number of batteries recycled:

100 batteries for a pack of chopsticks

50 batteries for a drink carrier

10 batteries for a scrub sponge

The DEP said that batteries contain a number of heavy metals (e.g. cadmium, lithium, and nickel) and toxic substances which can lead to soil and groundwater contamination if not disposed of properly. The agency advises the public to keep old batteries in an empty container to avoid accidental leaking before taking them to the recycling truck or depot.



A former landfill site, the Shanshuilu Eco Park is a park covering an extensive area of 21 hectares. The environmental education house, unveiled in July 2017, showcases the history of the park and stages eco-themed exhibitions every month to foster environmental awareness.



Address of Shanshuilu Eco Park:

No. 37, Nanshen Road, Nangang Dist., Taipei City



Directions:

By bus: Take No. 679 and get off at Fushan Temple (Shanshuilu Eco-Park) stop.

By car: Take No. 3 National Highway north. Take Academia Sinica Exit and continue on Nansheng Road for 1.5 kilometers.