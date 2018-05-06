Taiwan wins men's doubles in New Zealand Badminton Open

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) Taiwanese badminton players Wang Chi-lin and Chen Hung-lingwon the men's doubles title at the New Zealand Badminton Open on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Wang and Lee Chia-hsin won the mixed doubles title. The victory is Taiwan's first in the mixed doubles event in nearly 10 years.

The Wang-Chen victory means Wang is the first Taiwanese male player in a decade to win two doubles titles at the tournament, following Chen who did the same in 2008.

The Taiwanese duo beat Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto from Indonesia in the final in straight sets, 21-17, 21-17.

Wang and Chen advanced to the men's doubles final after defeating Tan Qiang and He Jiting from China 21-14, 21-13 in the semifinals on Saturday.