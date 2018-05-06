Taipei City offers six legal graffiti spaces along riverside parks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--If you are looking for a space to show your graffiti talent in Taipei, then there is good news for you.

Taipei’s Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) has opened up six riverbank park locations to artists to express their creativity from now on. However, the HEO said political messages or vulgar expressions in the artwork will not be tolerated. The following are the chosen locations and directions to the respective “legal” graffiti walls:



Yinggeng Riverside Park: Enter the park by Keelung River Evacuation Gate No. 7 and walk for 500 meters in the Keelung River upstream direction. The wall surface is about 400 pings.

Mei Tee Riverside Park: The wall is on the right side of the ramp next to the levee on Mingshui Road. The area is 236 pings.

Bailing Right Bank Riverside Park: Take the bike lane of Yuanshan Riverside Bank through the entrance under Chungshan Bridge. The surface is about 145 pings.

Fuhe Riverside Park: Enter Jingmei Evacuation Gate No. 2. The surface area of the wall is 108 pings.

Jingmei Riverside Park: The culvert wall under Beixin Bridge, with a surface area of 60 pings.

Chengmei Right Bank Riverside Park: Enter the park by Keelung River Evacuation Gate No. 13 and head in the direction of Chenggong Bridge. The wall surface measures 426 pings.



Wall graffiti at the sites will be monitored from time to time and removed regularly on a four-month interval, according to the HEO.

The agency also reminds the public that it is illegal to spray graffiti at places other than the permitted areas. Violators may face vandalism charges entailing fines between NT$1,200 and NT$6,000 and will be responsible for graffiti removal, the HEO added.

(photo courtesy of the HEO)

