The Latest: Third coal miner found in Poland is unresponsive

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Latest on the missing miners in Poland (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

A Polish mining official says rescuers have reached another miner trapped after an earthquake hit a coal mine in southern Poland, but four remain missing.

The head of the Jastrzebie Coal Company, Daniel Ozon, said Sunday the latest miner found at the Zofiowka coal mine was being taken to an underground base where a doctor will check him. He says the miner had been trapped under some metal and was not responsive.

Some 200 rescue and support workers were still pressing to locate and reach four more missing miners, stuck 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground. So far there has been no contact with them.

The rescue was launched Saturday morning after a quake hit the mine in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj near Poland's border with the Czech Republic.

___

9 a.m.

More than 200 rescue and support workers are pressing to reach five miners trapped after authorities said an earthquake hit a coal mine in southern Poland.

The head of the Jastrzebie Coal Company, Daniel Ozon, said the rescuers were 30 meters (98 feet) from one miner whom they spotted late Saturday. They need to pump air in and lower the level of methane gas there before they can safely move in and reach the man, who is trapped under some metal and is not reacting, he said.

The rescuers still need to locate and reach four other missing miners stuck 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground. So far there has been no contact with them.

The rescue began at 11:25 a.m. Saturday after a quake hit the Zofiowka coal mine in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj near Poland's border with the Czech Republic.