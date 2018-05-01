TRA announces ticket exchange program with Japanese railway 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and the Shinano Railway Co., Ltd. announced a ticket exchange program today between the two railways to boost tourism.

Beginning May 7, passengers can exchange a TRA day pass for a Shinano Railway Banzai 2-day pass for free, according to CNA. The offer is valid for one year.

Japanese tourists holding the Shinano pass can conversely exchange their pass at a TRA ticketing window at the Taipei Main Station stop, Hsinchu stop, or Erhshui stop for a one day pass on the Pingsi line, Neiwan line, or the Jiji line.

Both railways run through the middle of their respective islands.

TRA said that after the Hualien earthquake, Shinano is encouraging tourism in Taiwan, particularly to Hualien.



Shinano route (Screenshot from Shinano Railways Co., Ltd. website)