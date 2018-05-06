Taiwan’s Cabinet mulling basic wage increase to solve low wage issue plaguing young people

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—In a bid to solve the low wage issue that has been plaguing Taiwan’s young workers, the country’s Cabinet is mulling a raise of the basic wage as well as the hourly pays for college part-time teachers and elementary and junior high school substitute teachers and part-time teachers, according to a CNA report published on Sunday.

People familiar with the matter told CNA that the schemes being discussed include raising the basic wage, raising the hourly pays for public and private college part-time teachers as well as junior high school and elementary school substitute teachers and part-time teachers, and at least NT$30,000 for central government contractor workers, according to the report.

Currently, the central government employs several thousand contract workers, most of whom are young people, but their salaries are generally lower than NT$30,000, the report said, adding that the schemes are still under discussion and have not been finalized yet.