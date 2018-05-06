Healy the hero as Mariners beat Angels 9-8 in 11 innings

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryon Healy scored Kyle Seager for the winning run with a single just fair down the left-field line and the Seattle Mariners rallied twice in extra innings to beat the Los Angeles Angles 9-8 in 11 innings on Saturday night.

The Angels took the lead in the 11th when Andrelton Simmons was safe on an infield single with two outs, allowing Mike Trout to score — the second straight inning the Angels took the lead with two outs.

Seattle answered immediately both times. In the 11th, Robinson Cano walked against Jim Johnson (2-1) leading off and with one out scored from first on Seager's double that one-hopped the wall in right-center field.

Eduardo Paredes replaced Johnson, and Healy turned on an 0-1 pitch, pulling it down the line. Zack Cozart made a diving attempt, but the ball ricocheted off his glove, and Seager scored with ease.

It was a wild final few innings with clutch hits on both sides. None was bigger than Justin Upton's two-out, two-run home run in the ninth off Seattle closer Edwin Diaz. Upton stunned the crowd with a two-strike homer to tie it at 6. The Angels stayed alive when Trout's double fell just fair down the left-field line, then Diaz left his two-strike slider in the middle of the plate and Upton didn't miss, hitting it out to center field for his sixth homer of the season.

The Angels took the lead in the 10th on Chris Young's two-out single to shallow center field to score Cozart, only to see Seattle pull even in the bottom of the inning as Ben Gamel singled and eventually scored on Jefry Marte's throwing error trying to get Jean Segura at first base.

The Angels took the lead again in the 11th, although Simmons' hit traveled all of 70 feet. Third baseman Seager made a tough play on the slow chopper, but Simmons beat the throw and Trout scored. Trout opened the inning with a walk against Eric Goeddel (1-0), who struggled to throw strikes but got the victory.

NO RAIN

Fans and players got a little wet during the fifth inning as a brief glitch kept Safeco Field's retractable roof from closing after rain showers suddenly popped up in the area. It was mostly light showers but enough to get seats wet and send fans scrambling briefly for the concourses. By the time the roof started closing, most of the rain had passed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (right forearm strain) came out of his most recent bullpen session with no problems and is slated to have another one Sunday. "He felt really good. That was a good sign. Put good effort into it. No residual effects so hopefully he's on the right track," manager Mike Scioscia said. Shoemaker has been on the disabled list since the first week of the season.

Mariners: RHP Dan Altavilla is expected to start a rehab assignment at Double-A Arkansas early next week. Altavilla was placed on the disabled list on May 1 with AC joint inflammation in his right shoulder.

UP NEXT

Angels: Shohei Ohtani (2-1) returns to the mound after missing his previously scheduled start due to an ankle sprain. Ohtani last pitched on April 24.

Mariners: Felix Hernandez (4-2) goes for his fourth win in his past five starts. Hernandez is 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA in his past five outings.

