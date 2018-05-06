Middle Office Outsourcing - Advent of Big Data and Analytics Services is an Emerging Trend in the Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 6, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

At present, companies are focusing on improving the overall efficiency of the organization. To innovate product and service offerings, organizations need strategic planning that is aligned with their operations. For innovation and sustainable development, outsourcing services help organizations to align their project management planning with their business objectives. For instance, the cost involved in traditional banking system due to physical-distribution of the data is reduced by outsourcing the middle office process with innovative financial technologies. In order to enhance market share, players in the market are introducing many new technologies and techniques into the middle office services. Additionally, predictive asset maintenance will help companies save money on scheduled repairs, reduce maintenance costs, and eliminate breakdowns.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of big data and analytics services as one of the key emerging trends in the global middle office outsourcing market:

Advent of big data and analytics services

Firms are adopting analytics services to transform unstructured data gathered from various online channels to structured data to get meaningful insights. Data is analyzed using advanced analytical tools such as predictive analytics to understand the pattern related to business and consumer behaviors. In order to increase revenue and make key decisions at organizational levels, analytical tools have been helping numerous end-users such as investment baking, stock exchange, private equity management, clearing house companies, and hedge funding companies.

“Most of the enterprises are witnessing the availability of an abundance of data owing to the adoption of technology and analytical tools such as big data and Internet of Things. Companies are continuously focusing on analyzing and using these data in a timely manner to get a competitive advantage over the cost and time. Companies are recognizing the prospect of big data and designing their strategy to capture market opportunities,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global middle office outsourcing market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following end-users, including investment banking and management, broker-dealers, and stock exchange and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The investment banking and management segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 49% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is broker-dealers, which will account for nearly 32% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global middle office outsourcing market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

