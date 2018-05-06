UWF Paper - Rise in Literacy Programs in Emerging Economies is a Major Driver in the Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 6, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to reach 52.13 MT by 2022, according to their latest report. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in machine conversions to facilitate product packaging and pulp production as one of the key emerging trends in the global UWF paper market. Some of the challenges for the UWF paper manufacturers are the regulatory controls, digitization, and pricing pressures (due to overcapacity). This resulted in the players shutting down their manufacturing plants or switching to other profitable production plants such as pulp production or packaging. Pulp production is more profitable than UWF paper production. Moreover, the change in production facilities is expected to have an adverse impact on the global UWF market in the future.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rise in literacy programs in emerging economies as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global UWF paper market:

Rise in literacy programs in emerging economies

During the forecast period, rising literacy programs in the emerging economies will drive the . Emerging economies, such as India and China, invest heavily in the education sector to improve their literacy rates. Educational programs, including rural education development projects, will increase the demand for books, magazines, catalogs, and other study material, which use UWF.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “In countries such as India, the government regularly undertakes initiatives to improve the education policies and provide quality education to children from economically backward sections of the society. The Right to Education Act, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao are some such initiatives. Similarly, in China, the Rural China Education Foundation focuses on improving the rural education systems in the country. Such initiatives are expected to increase the demand for UWF paper during the forecast period.”

Global UWF paper market segmentation

This market research report segments the global UWF paper market into the following applications, including publishing and advertising and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Of the four two applications, the publishing segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022. This application segment is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 51%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and along with EMEA, register a positive growth.

