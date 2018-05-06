  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/06 13:00
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 33 127 17 45 .354
Lowrie Oak 33 136 16 48 .353
Betts Bos 29 108 35 38 .352
DGordon Sea 31 128 20 45 .352
JMartinez Bos 31 122 20 42 .344
Simmons LAA 30 109 21 37 .339
MSmith TB 27 89 11 30 .337
Altuve Hou 35 139 20 45 .324
Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323
Gregorius NYY 32 116 27 37 .319
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 26; Betts, Boston, 26; Correa, Houston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.