Global Nail Care Products Market - Growth Opportunities and Forecasts | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 6, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180505005039/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global nail care products market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of augmented reality to enhance shopping experience as one of the key emerging trends in the global nail care products market. The rapid adoption of digital technology by the players in the market is leading to an increase in the distribution of the beauty and personal care products. Players are adopting innovative ways to attract the customer's attention and to enhance their shopping experience. Augmented reality (AR) is one of the innovative technology in the beauty industry. In the nail care products market, the emergence of AR is a growing trend that helps to enhance customer's shopping experience and provides convenience while choosing an appropriate nail color. The adoption of this technology is currently low but is expected to grow with growing awareness of AR technology benefits during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care as a key factor contributing to the growth of the :

Availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care

The growing concern for healthy nails encourages consumers in adopting non-toxic and natural solutions so that their cuticles and nails are not affected by harsh toxic chemicals used in the nail polishes. Various companies provide non-toxic solutions for nail care. Such companies are free from the three main toxic chemicals that are hazardous for nails — toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). When used in high proportion, such toxic chemicals could adversely affect the nails and result in health issues such as cancer, nails brittleness, yellowness on nails, and skin infections. In addition, these toxic chemicals, which are present in most nail polishes, can also affect the immune system and the health of pregnant women.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Some companies are concentrating on providing non-toxic and organic solutions for health-conscious customers and gaining their attention. Providing such solutions to the customers is a major driver for the companies, which aim to provide organic and non-toxic nail care products. Moreover, this enables the premium pricing of the products.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global nail care products market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following products, including nail polish, nail accessories and implements, nail strengtheners, nail polish removers, artificial nails and accessories, and nail polish accessories and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Of the six major products, the nail polish segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 63% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is nail polish removers, which will account for nearly 8% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global nail care products market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 47%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180505005039/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL COSMETICS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/06/2018 12:55 AM/DISC: 05/06/2018 12:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180505005039/en