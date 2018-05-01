Woman arrested for accidentally drowning boyfriend in Taichung, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On May 2 a boyfriend and girlfriend, surnamed Wang (王) and Liu (劉) respectively, were walking along a river in Taichung when the couple began to fight and Liu pushed Wang into the river then walked away, not realizing that she had pushed Wang to his death.

Taichung vice police chief Shen Chin-chung (沈錦忠) said in a statement today that Wang's body was discovered on Friday with a cellphone and no other identification, reported CNA.

"At first we thought Wang's death was an accident but then we realized that there was no vehicle near the scene of the crime," said Shen. Police got in touch with Wang's little brother, as the cellphone was registered under his name, and were then able to confirm Wang's identity.



Liu is led into custody. (CNA image)

By going through nearby surveillance footage, police pinpointed Wang and Liu arriving together by scooter near the river on May 2 around 1 p.m., though Liu left alone.

Wang's friends identified Liu for the police. She was promptly arrested and brought in for questioning.

Liu adamantly denied any wrongdoing until police showed her the security footage.

Liu said that she and Wang had been drinking alcohol and then planned to go for a swim in the river. They then got into an argument instead and Liu pushed Wang into the river.

After Liu's confession, the police charged Liu with homicide and transferred her to the Taichung district prosecutor's office.