|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Markakis Atl
|32
|127
|21
|44
|.346
|Cabrera NYM
|30
|119
|22
|40
|.336
|Pham StL
|29
|98
|24
|32
|.327
|OHerrera Phi
|31
|115
|16
|37
|.322
|Arenado Col
|29
|106
|18
|34
|.321
|RFlaherty Atl
|26
|87
|12
|27
|.310
|FFreeman Atl
|32
|123
|24
|38
|.309
|SCastro Mia
|32
|120
|17
|37
|.308
|Posey SF
|28
|101
|14
|31
|.307
|Cervelli Pit
|27
|89
|11
|27
|.303
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; JBaez, Chicago, 8; 7 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
Harper, Washington, 28; JBaez, Chicago, 28; Pollock, Arizona, 27; Cespedes, New York, 26; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; FFreeman, Atlanta, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 24; 3 tied at 22.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 4-2.